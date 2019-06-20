Comments
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–The Woodland Hills School Board is cutting dozens of teachers and staff.
The board voted Wednesday night to cut 30 teaching positions, along with more than 30 other positions. Those include para-professionals, guidance counselors, secretaries and school resource officers.
The board also voted to increase school taxes. That will add up to about an extra $100 every year for most homeowners.
Are you SURE it’s an increase of 3 mills and not 3%? Everything I read prior to the meeting had it increase by 3%, which is a HUGE difference. The current millage is 25.3500. A 3 mill increase would make it 28.3500, and a 3% increase would make it 26.1105. Please investigate and correct if necessary!