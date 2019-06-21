AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — There people are without a home in Ambridge after their house went up in flames Friday evening.
The first started just before 5 pm on Maplewood Avenue.
Ambridge Fire Chief Rob Gottschalk believes the fire started on the roof, causing extensive damage throughout the home.
“We have witnesses that tell us there were people working on the roof before the first department got called so we don’t know whether that contributed to it or whether something else contributed to the fire cause,” said Chief Gottschalk.
Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home as firefighters from seven different departments worked together to get the fire under control.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the blaze.
A family of three lived at the home and safely escaped. They are being helped by the American Red Cross.