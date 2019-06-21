AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Police say an Ohio man killed an antiques dealer, left her body in his family’s rented storage locker, then confessed and was charged with murder.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Olson, of Coventry Township, is being held on bond of $1 million in the death of 68-year-old Mary Kay Wohlfarth, of Akron.

No attorney for Olson is listed in court records.

Wohlfarth was a popular local antiques dealer who rented a unit in the same storage facility. Her body was found Wednesday.

Police say Olson was seen driving Wohlfarth’s minivan near the storage facility.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Akron police Lt. Rick Edwards says investigators don’t know why Wohlfarth was killed.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that Wohlfarth died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

