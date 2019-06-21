Comments
VANDERBILT BOROUGH (KDKA) — State Police have issued an arrest warrant for Omari Parker Jr. in connection to a September 2018 shooting.
Parker is alleged to be the second shooter and fifth suspect in shooting that killed Tywain Jones in Vanderbilt.
Parker’s whereabouts are unknown and he is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information that would lead to his arrest is being asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-439-7111.