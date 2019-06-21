TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An environmental group has issued a warning about two brands of bottled water.

The Center for Environmental Health reports that they found high levels of arsenic in Peñafiel water and Starkey water.

The group says their tests show that the levels of arsenic in these bottled waters are even higher than arsenic levels in tap water.

Peñafiel can be bought at Target or Walmart, while Starkey water is available at Whole Foods.

Earlier this year, consumer reports found the brands contained nearly double the federal limit of arsenic.

The chemical can cause reproductive harm and cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration has not recalled either brand.

