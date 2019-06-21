TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
By Lindsay Ward
Filed Under:Bethel Park, James E. Rust, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting


BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police tape still surrounds the duplex in Bethel Park. Investigators say it’s where two men got into an argument and a shooting took place.

“Last night, I heard a pop,” said Sara Gerwig.

The mom of four lives on Horning Road, just two doors down from where a man was shot.

“Definitely chaotic, there was a lot of lights, a lot of sirens,” she recalled.

It was around 8:15 p.m. Thursday when Bethel Park Police first learned about the shooting.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

When police arrived on the scene, they say a 27-year-old man turned himself in and found a 49-year-old man shot.

That man, identified by officials Friday as James E. Rust, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

“Something like this happening, it’s tragic, it really is,” Gerwig said.

County detectives took over the investigation and learned that the two men live in separate units in the duplex.

They say an argument led the 27-year-old to shoot the 49-year-old.

Gerwig didn’t know the men, but tells KDKA, what happened was rare in what she calls a quiet neighborhood.

“One in a million, it took us by surprise, we’re like, ok, alright. But, stuff happens,” she said.

KDKA has learned detectives have passed this case along to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney has not yet announced if charges will be filed.

