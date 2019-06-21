TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billy Porter is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Porter, a Pittsburgh native, is a Tony Award-winning performer and style icon — as evidenced by his stunning red carpet look for this year’s Oscars.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Now he’s among 32 celebrities, including Mahershala Ali, Spike Lee and Julia Roberts, who will be honored with a star on the Walk of Fame, the 2019-2020 Selection Committee announced Thursday.

The Pittsburgh CAPA alum is being awarded a star for his work in live theater and performance. The other categories are motion pictures, television, radio and recording.

The entertainer was enthusiastic about the news of his star, calling it “an honor” in a tweet Friday.

The star ceremonies for the newest honorees have not been scheduled yet, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which heads the Walk of Fame Selection Committee.

