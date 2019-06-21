PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billy Porter is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Porter, a Pittsburgh native, is a Tony Award-winning performer and style icon — as evidenced by his stunning red carpet look for this year’s Oscars.
Now he’s among 32 celebrities, including Mahershala Ali, Spike Lee and Julia Roberts, who will be honored with a star on the Walk of Fame, the 2019-2020 Selection Committee announced Thursday.
The Pittsburgh CAPA alum is being awarded a star for his work in live theater and performance. The other categories are motion pictures, television, radio and recording.
The Category Is: Hollywood. @LAWalkOfFame! A huge thank you to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. What an honor. OMG! #Hollywoodwalkoffame https://t.co/YpMr738UM0
— Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) June 21, 2019
The entertainer was enthusiastic about the news of his star, calling it “an honor” in a tweet Friday.
The star ceremonies for the newest honorees have not been scheduled yet, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which heads the Walk of Fame Selection Committee.