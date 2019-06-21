PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) outlined his Combat Online Predators Act at a news conference in Pittsburgh Friday.
The bipartisan bill would toughen criminal penalties for stalking and cyberstalking children. Toomey said in many ways technology and social media have outpaced child abuse laws and “we have some catching up to do.”
WATCH: Sen. Toomey News Conference —
The bill would increase the maximum prison sentence by five years if the victim is a child. It also directs the Department of Justice to submit a report on best practices on anti-stalking.
Addressing reporters at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Toomey related the story of a Bucks County family whose 13-year-old daughter was cyberstalked by the father of a friend whose 15,000 posts included doctored and disturbing images.
After being convicted of a misdemeanor, that suspect resumed stalking the girl. He’s now in prison, serving a sentence of 18 months to 7 years, but is due to be released soon.
Toomey is confident he’ll get the support he needs for his bill, which is currently in the Senate Judiciary committee.