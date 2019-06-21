HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Cappy the pitbull puppy was abandoned, but after being adopted by police, she’s now a community service dog.
In a Facebook post, the Pennsylvania Capitol Police said they found Cappy out in the cold, lonely and scared. She was sleeping next to a vent outside the Finance building, trying to stay warm.
After trying and failing to find her owner, the police adopted Cappy.
Cappy became the new community service dog, and her name was picked in a “Name Our ‘Police’ Dog” contest.
“I am so happy and proud to be a part of the Capitol Police, and I want to thank everyone who supports my new family and me,” a Facebook post written in the voice of Cappy said.
As a community service dog, Cappy will go to a variety of places like community events, parades and hospitals.
“I’m going to do my best to bring joy to everyone I meet.”