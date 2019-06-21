PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Frozen packages of grilled red bell peppers are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.
The peppers, Woodstock Organic Grilled Red Peppers, were sold nationwide.
UNFI is recalling items marked with UPC code 4256301714, lot 60B and an expiration date of April 2020.
Routine testing by the Rhode Island Department of Health found listeria present in the recalled lot. The FDA says the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, as well as miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.
If you purchased these peppers, throw them away.
So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the product.