



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Goat-scapers are munching their way across the region to clear out overgrowth in public parks and trails.

In Homestead, six goats from Allegheny GoatScape have been hired by the Waterfront to snack on unwanted vegetation along the Monongahela riverbanks and the Greater Allegheny Passage trail, which is adjacent to the shopping center.

According to a spokesperson for the Waterfront, the tribe — Dice, Flash, Meg, Luna, Dot and Floppy — began their landscaping work in early May at Amity Circle, located along the trail between TGI Friday’s and Uno’s Pizzeria.

The goal is to provide a clear view of the river so passerby can enjoy the scenery. The goats will be hard at work “until the leaves turn brown,” the spokesperson says.

GoatScape says the furry friends are an eco-friendly alternative to herbicides and expensive machinery.

But the munching doesn’t stop in Homestead.

Cranberry Township has contracted a herd from GoatScape to graze on steep slopes full of invasive plants at North Boundary Park, according to Tina Fedko, a communications manager for the township.

Fedko says that the slopes are hard to mow mechanically, so instead, the goats will eat the vegetation. The animals are slated to arrive at the park at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

People are welcome to visit the goats at both locations. And Cranberry Township is looking for volunteers to watch over the heard after-hours, according to Fedko.

Those who are interested in keeping an eye on the flock at North Boundary Park should arrive at noon Saturday to meet with the herd master or email drew.fredericks@cranberrytownship.org.