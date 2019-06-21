Comments
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Greensburg Police have identified the suspect who allegedly used a counterfeit bill at a local pharmacy.
Police are now trying to locate Jonathan Sherback, who they identified in a Facebook post.
He allegedly stopped at the Precision Care Pharmacy in Greensburg where he paid with a counterfeit $100 bill.
They say a warrant for his arrest charges him with a number of theft-related offenses.
The police ask anyone with information to contact the City of Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800.