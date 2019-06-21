HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — THe Hopewell Township Police Department have safely located 15-year-old Zoe Stayduhar.
She was reported missing on June 20 and last seen at her home in Hopewell Township.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.