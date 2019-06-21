TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
Filed Under:Beaver County, Hopewell Township, Local TV, Missing Juvenile, Missing Person, Pittsburgh News

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — THe Hopewell Township Police Department have safely located 15-year-old Zoe Stayduhar.

She was reported missing on June 20 and last seen at her home in Hopewell Township.

