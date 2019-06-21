TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Jewish Community Center is hosting an action in response to a thwarted terror plot that targeted a North Side church.

In a press release, they say the action is to show support for their neighbors at Legacy International Worship Center.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh’s Center for Loving Kindness invites the community to stand with the congregation.

A terror plot allegedly developed by 21-year-old Syrian refugee Mustafa Alowemer was recently thwarted. The plot targeted the North Side church.

The action will be hosted on June 23 at 11:30 a.m.

