RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A landslide has shut down yet another road.
The southbound lane of Mt. Troy Road between Fornof Lane and Ampere Street will be closed Friday evening due to a landslide, the Department of Public Works announced.
Reserve: Landslide – 2300 block of Mt. Troy Road; southbound lane closed between Fornof Rd & Ampere St; alternating NB & SB traffic will be controlled by temp traffic signal. No timetable for landslide area repair or lane reopening. pic.twitter.com/WLm8Ff0cx5
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 21, 2019
A temporary traffic signal will be used to control alternating northbound and southbound traffic. Public Works is asking drivers to stay alert for new traffic patterns.
There is currently no timetable for when repairs will be done nor when the closed lane will reopen.