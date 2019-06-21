TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A landslide has shut down yet another road.

The southbound lane of Mt. Troy Road between Fornof Lane and Ampere Street will be closed Friday evening due to a landslide, the Department of Public Works announced.

A temporary traffic signal will be used to control alternating northbound and southbound traffic. Public Works is asking drivers to stay alert for new traffic patterns.

There is currently no timetable for when repairs will be done nor when the closed lane will reopen.

