PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they have arrested Maneca Pressley on charges of criminal homicide and possessing instruments of crime.
Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of a man stabbed in the 2100 block of Perrysville Avenue, turns out it was Pressley’s boyfriend Gerald Walker.
When officers arrived they found a man bleeding heavily from a stab wound to the upper chest.
Police say they were fighting inside their apartment on Perrysville Avenue when it turned physical. Pressley told police she was forced to stab him after he reportedly assaulted her.