PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pesticides are set to be sprayed in parts of Westmoreland County in an effort to control mosquitos.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said they will be spraying a reduced-risk pesticide product to decrease the mosquito population and reduce the risk of the West Nile virus being transmitted.
They will spray in Scottdale Borough and East Huntingdon Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says that trucks mounted with spray equipment will drive by on Monday, June 24, late in the evening, between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
They say the route boundaries will focus on the area of Mt. Pleasant Road in Scottdale Borough, and the area of Bessemer Street, Mildred Street, Lou Street, Fayette Street, Fayette Avenue and Webster Street in East Huntingdon Township.
West Nile virus can cause an infection that results in inflammation of the brain.