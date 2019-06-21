TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s happy news for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Matt Murray.

The goaltender has started out the summer with a wedding. He and his longtime girlfriend have apparently tied the knot.

Murray posted a photo Friday morning to his Instagram page. He and his bride standing on a dock, locked in a kiss. Him wearing a suit, her in a wedding dress.

The caption reads: “Surprise… that’s wifey.”

View this post on Instagram

Surprise 👰🏻🤵🏻 that’s wifey

A post shared by M M (@matt30murray) on

Murray’s new wife, Christina, posted a second photo to her page. The caption saying: “6.20.2019 Mr. & Mrs. Murray.”

View this post on Instagram

✨ 06.20.2019 Mr. & Mrs. Murray

A post shared by Christina Murray (@_christinamurray) on

The couple are pet parents to a pair of large Newfoundlands, named Beckham and Leo.

View this post on Instagram

Selfie 📸

A post shared by Beckham & Leo Murray (@beckhamandleothenewfs) on

Congratulations to the happy couple!

