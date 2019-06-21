Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s happy news for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Matt Murray.
The goaltender has started out the summer with a wedding. He and his longtime girlfriend have apparently tied the knot.
Murray posted a photo Friday morning to his Instagram page. He and his bride standing on a dock, locked in a kiss. Him wearing a suit, her in a wedding dress.
The caption reads: “Surprise… that’s wifey.”
Murray’s new wife, Christina, posted a second photo to her page. The caption saying: “6.20.2019 Mr. & Mrs. Murray.”
The couple are pet parents to a pair of large Newfoundlands, named Beckham and Leo.
Congratulations to the happy couple!