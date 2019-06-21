Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Southbound Route 51, approaching the Elizabeth Bridge, will be closed over the weekend.
The closure will stop traffic at the ramp to northbound Route 837.
The work will last from Friday night at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning.
Construction crews will remove a barrier and do latex overlay work.
All southbound Route 51 traffic will be detoured.
Here’s the detour PennDOT posted for motorists:
- From southbound Route 51, take the ramp to North Route 837 toward Clairton
- Follow Route 837 (State Street) northbound to the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
- Turn right and cross the bridge
- Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road
- Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
- Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road
- McKeesport Road becomes North Second Avenue
- Turn left onto Market Street
- Follow straight onto the ramp back to southbound Route 51
- End detour
Northbound Route 51 traffic won’t be impacted.
PennDOT also wants to remind drivers that the circle ramp from southbound Route 51 to northbound Route 51 remains closed for improvement work.