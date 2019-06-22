TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Pittsburgh Weather, Summer Weather, Weather Updates, Weekend Weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wonderful start to the first weekend of summer across our region and that trend will continue Sunday.

After a clear, comfortable night ahead we will inch into the lower-80s for high temperatures on Sunday with abundant sunshine.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

A disturbance arrives from the west mid-morning Monday touching off a few showers toward late morning. After lunch, those showers become more widespread and we could see a few thunderstorms fire late afternoon/evening with the heat of the day.

WATCH: Reporter Update: Latest Weather from Kristin Emery

That system moves out pretty quickly Tuesday with just a lingering morning shower. Temperatures will remain warm and slightly above normal all week in the lower to mid-80s

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s