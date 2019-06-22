PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wonderful start to the first weekend of summer across our region and that trend will continue Sunday.
After a clear, comfortable night ahead we will inch into the lower-80s for high temperatures on Sunday with abundant sunshine.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
A disturbance arrives from the west mid-morning Monday touching off a few showers toward late morning. After lunch, those showers become more widespread and we could see a few thunderstorms fire late afternoon/evening with the heat of the day.
WATCH: Reporter Update: Latest Weather from Kristin Emery
That system moves out pretty quickly Tuesday with just a lingering morning shower. Temperatures will remain warm and slightly above normal all week in the lower to mid-80s
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.