



Sir Daisy

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Sir Daisy! This handsome black and white feline found himself back with Animal Friends when his owner sadly passed away. Sir Daisy is diabetic and was insulin dependent, but is now happily in remission. He is an absolute sweetheart who adores the attention of his human companions. He would do well in a family who can give him the affection he craves. Is Sir Daisy the feline for you? Come in to meet him today.

To find out more about how to adopt Sir Daisy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Wally & Winnie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Winnie is from a litter of 9! She is very busy playing with all her litter mates. She is very active, but does stop to be petted once she tires out. Let us know if you would like to meet her as she is currently in a loving foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt Winnie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Wally the dog needs a home.

To find out more about how to adopt Wally, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24