PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s official: The Steel Curtain took its first test runs this morning.
In a Tweet, Kennywood shared a video of the roller coaster.
While you were sleeping this Saturday morning…#TheSteelCurtain took its first test runs. #SteelCurtain @steelers pic.twitter.com/JU8B6kVdiQ
— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) June 22, 2019
It shows the car moving up the track and then plummeting down into a series of twists and loops.
The final piece of track was just installed a few days ago.
The new roller coaster will be part of Steelers Country, a Steelers-themed park area.