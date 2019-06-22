TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s official: The Steel Curtain took its first test runs this morning.

In a Tweet, Kennywood shared a video of the roller coaster.

It shows the car moving up the track and then plummeting down into a series of twists and loops.

The final piece of track was just installed a few days ago.

The new roller coaster will be part of Steelers Country, a Steelers-themed park area.

