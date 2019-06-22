PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For most, their dream wedding consists of a historic church or a beach destination, but for one Pittsburgh couple, they said “I do” at the oldest dining destination in Pittsburgh.

Five years ago, David and Amanda Bixler met five years ago at the historic Original Oyster House in Market Square on St. Patrick’s Day.

“I’ve been coming here on St. Patrick Day for years, and I knew Amanda’s friend, Amanda came up and started talking to me and it was just like magic,” David Bixler said. “It was one of those where we connected immediately. I’ve never felt so perfect in my life.”

It’s the oldest restaurant in the city, but it’s never hosted an actual wedding. So as their guests sat outdoors in Market Square to witness their nuptials, they also heard the regal sounds of bagpipes and a violin melody played by the bride’s daughter.

“They wanted to be somewhere that was meaningful to them and so they met here and they thought this was the place they wanted to do it and they wanted to be able to show off Pittsburgh to all their out of town guests,” said Mark Burnett the event planner.