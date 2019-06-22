TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
Filed Under:gun control, Gun Control Advocates, Local TV, Ohians for Gun Safety, Ohio News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A gun safety group that wants to change Ohio law to require background checks on virtually all guns sales failed to clear one of the first hurdles in that process but says it will try again.

The proposal from Ohioans for Gun Safety would close a loophole allowing sales without background checks at gun shows and between private individuals.

Attorney General Dave Yost rejected the summary language on the petition this week. Yost says the language inaccurately suggested the proposal would apply to all firearm sales and omitted certain exceptions in the proposal.

The group says it will revise and resubmit the petition.

Should the petition advance, it would first ask Ohio lawmakers to enact universal background checks. If lawmakers decline, the petition could be presented directly to voters.

