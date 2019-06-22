TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man that attacked a woman with a knife on a PAT bus.

According to police, they were assisted Port Authority Police after reports of an altercation on the bus near the intersection of South Braddock Avenue and Forbes Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The two did not know each other and the woman only received minor lacerations on her arm.

However, she did have a warrant out for her arrest and she was also taken into custody.

Neither of their names has been released.

Comments
  1. Tom Baranski says:
    June 22, 2019 at 9:39 PM

    democrats

    Reply

