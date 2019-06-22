Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man that attacked a woman with a knife on a PAT bus.
According to police, they were assisted Port Authority Police after reports of an altercation on the bus near the intersection of South Braddock Avenue and Forbes Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.
The two did not know each other and the woman only received minor lacerations on her arm.
However, she did have a warrant out for her arrest and she was also taken into custody.
Neither of their names has been released.
