PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have arrested a woman in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

The couple was reportedly arguing when an altercation between them, turned deadly in the city’s Perry South neighborhood.

29-year-old Maneca Pressley is here at the Allegheny County Jail after being arrested and charged with criminal homicide. Police say a bloodied knife was found in a North Side apartment near the victim.

Her alleged boyfriend died at the hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Gerald Dwain Walker.

According to police, Walker was bleeding heavily after being stabbed multiple times around 7 PM Friday night in an apartment near Wilson and Perrysville Avenues.

According to a police document, the stabbing followed an argument between Walker and his alleged girlfriend 29-year-old Maneca Pressley.

When interviewed by police, Pressley said the pair argued most of the day. She said the argument turned physical and Walker assaulted her several times.

She also told police she tried to leave the building but the exit doors were locked and that she waited in the stairwell for some time but went back into the apartment and the two continued arguing. She said Walker then threw her on the bed and assaulted her.

According to her statements to police Pressley said Walker then lunged at her and that’s when she grabbed a knife and stabbed him.

She said she dropped the knife and called 911.

A witness who entered the apartment after the stabbing reported seeing Walker on the floor with a towel over his neck covering a stab wound to the neck.

Police statements from Pressley state the two argued about Walker’s whereabouts earlier in the day and the couple also spoke about breaking up. Pressley says the two were drinking.

Pressley’s bail was denied.

Walker’s Facebook page tonight is posted with “RIP,” “prayers,” and words about a man who was both a father and a friend.