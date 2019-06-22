Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This isn’t what you would call your “typical rodeo.”
Police officers were showing off their riding skills at Heinz Field in the 41st Annual Mid-Atlantic Police Motorcycle Rodeo.
This is the first time the event has been hosted in Pittsburgh and it featured 78 riders from 20 different police departments competing in the event.
“It is a skill-building where these are skills that will save your life and make you a more confident rider,” said Robert Grimsley, a retired motorcycle officer. “The bottom line is when you leave here you should feel you’re a much better rider.”
People got to see what it takes for officers to maneuver through tough situations and builds camaraderie among fellow officers.