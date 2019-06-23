TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) – Police say a man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl east of Columbus.

Newark police say Isabella Barnes, of Newark, was shot and killed Friday night on the front porch of her family’s home by an 18-year-old man who fled the scene. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the suspect was later spotted on a bicycle by law enforcement officers and was arrested. Police say the man apparently discarded at least one firearm while fleeing.

Detectives are trying to determine the motive for the shooting.

Newark is roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of downtown Columbus.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

