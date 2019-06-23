



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a sign of unity that’s sweeping across the religious community in Pittsburgh.

People of different faiths and races supporting the congregation at Legacy International Worship Center on the North Side.

“We know it’s the right thing to do to cross boundaries of neighborhood faiths and even rivers to be here with and for each other,” said Rabbi James Gibson of Temple Sinai.

After the October 27 attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue, members of the Jewish Community Center and Temple Sinai say they were overwhelmed by the support from the city, state, and country.

Following the FBI arrest of Mustafa Alowemer, who planned to attack Legacy International Worship Center, they say it’s time to give it back.

“Those type of things, those type of responses are what keep us all realizing we’re worshipping the same god,” said Rachel Kubrick of Temple Sinai.

“This stuff has to stop and hopefully it will when we stay together,” said Tim Stevens of the Black Political Empowerment Movement.

During the service, Mayor Bill Peduto urged communities to unite in peace.

“Let us start right here on this spot and start to build a city of peace, a neighborhood, a family of peace,” he said. “Let us do it the way we do it best, as one Pittsburgh.”

Pastor Michael Day made a prediction during his sermon.

“Look at your neighbor and say, ‘Neighbor, something great is coming out of this.'”