PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Medical waste has been dumped in a local neighborhood right next to a playground.
KDKA filmed a video near the playground that shows dumpsters and a pile of medical waste on the ground.
#HappeningNow Medical waste dumped in a local neighborhood right next to a playground. We’ve got how video of soiled diapers and used surgical tubing in a parking lot 50 feet from neighbors. Hear what they want to be done tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/yEIo2Ryyfd
KDKA’s photographer reports that there are soiled diapers and used surgical tubing in a parking lot about 50 feet from neighbors.
The waste was reportedly found near Marvista Street.
