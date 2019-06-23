TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Medical waste has been dumped in a local neighborhood right next to a playground.

KDKA filmed a video near the playground that shows dumpsters and a pile of medical waste on the ground.

KDKA’s photographer reports that there are soiled diapers and used surgical tubing in a parking lot about 50 feet from neighbors.

(Photo Credit: Chris Kunicki/KDKA)

The waste was reportedly found near Marvista Street.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

