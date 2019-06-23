



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Medical waste has been dumped in a local neighborhood right next to a playground.

KDKA filmed a video near the playground that shows dumpsters and a pile of medical waste on the ground.

KDKA’s photographer reports that there are soiled diapers and used surgical tubing in a parking lot about 50 feet from neighbors.

The waste was reportedly found near Marvista Street.

Neighbors say not only what they saw in the garbage being disposed of was shocking, but the odor was offensive.

One Clean Care employee, that did not want to be identified, said they’ve seen mounds of medical waste.

“Since Thursday, the first thing I’ve seen is been mounds of waste from the Clean Care plant,” they said. “The smell was horrendous, I’ve seen bloody sheets, used surgical tubing, used diapers.”

Another employee saw the same.

“I saw adult diapers that were stained,” said the second employee. “I saw the blue pads that they put on a hospital bed if you’re incontinent or they’re expecting a problem, also used. There are a ton of all age children from little toddlers that are just starting to run, especially up the street here. They play in the park, they play in here, they play in the street, they’re all over the place.

Residents are also worried about pets or rodents that could get into the waste and transfer something into homes.

An environmental cleanup company was called to the facility called “Clean Harbors,” a waste disposal company that also specializes in medical waste clean up.

Where the medical waste is coming from is unknown.

A spokesperson for Clean Care said they do not dispose of medical waste, but what is sometimes in their dumpsters are linens that do contain blood and that where this waste has come from, is a company that is paying for this remediation that the neighborhood is concerned about.

The Department of Environmental Protection has been notified.