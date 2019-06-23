TERROR PLOT:Pittsburgh Syrian Refugee Charged In Alleged Church Bombing Plot In Court
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PM60 Minutes
    9:00 PMThe Good Fight
    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crane Road, Overturned Dump Truck, Pittsburgh Bureau Of Fire, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Fire bureaus responded to an overturned dump truck on Crane Road around 2:00 p.m.

According to police, when first responders arrived, the truck was overturned and spilling diesel fuel as well as the dirt the truck was carrying.

The driver said his truck began sliding backward on the steep hill so in avoid hitting the car behind him, he downshifted and then overturned.

This plan worked as the car behind the truck was not hit and there were no injuries to the driver of the car or the dump truck driver.

Crane Road to Brashear High School was closed until the truck was eventually towed.

The Pittsburgh Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s