PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Fire bureaus responded to an overturned dump truck on Crane Road around 2:00 p.m.
According to police, when first responders arrived, the truck was overturned and spilling diesel fuel as well as the dirt the truck was carrying.
The driver said his truck began sliding backward on the steep hill so in avoid hitting the car behind him, he downshifted and then overturned.
This plan worked as the car behind the truck was not hit and there were no injuries to the driver of the car or the dump truck driver.
Crane Road to Brashear High School was closed until the truck was eventually towed.
The Pittsburgh Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.