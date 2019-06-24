Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man entered CVS with his face covered and demanded money from the cashier, and now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
In a Facebook post, the Pittsburgh Police shared photos of the suspect.
They say that he entered the CVS on Sixth Street downtown on June 20, just before 8 a.m.
They say that he entered CVS, demanded money and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to police, there is no warrant for him, but they ask anyone who can assist in identifying the male to contact Detective Colleen Brust or Chris Kertis at 412-323-7800.