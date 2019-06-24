Filed Under:Event Center, Local TV, Pittsburgh Events, Rivers Casino, Stand-up Comedy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jay Leno is bringing his late night stand-up comedy to the Rivers Casino this fall.

He will be at the Rivers Casino’s Event Center Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.

Leno has earned two Emmy Awards, a TV Guide Award and an induction into the Television Academy’s Broadcast Hall of Fame. He also has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Jay Leno is a legendary comedian and a timeless performer,” said Shannon Redmond, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh in a press release.

Tickets are on sale right now, starting at $49.

