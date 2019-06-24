Comments
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for the person who stole cash from two businesses in Marshall Township overnight.
The first incident happened at the EconoLodge, just off the Wexford exit from Interstate 79.
Police say someone took cash while the front desk was unoccupied around 12:45 a.m.
About five minutes later, they say same person allegedly got inside a nearby BP gas station while the clerk was outside.
The suspect got away with money from two cash registers.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.