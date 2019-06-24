



MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A McKeesport father of three was shot to death by a man who reportedly thought he was dating his ex-girlfriend.

The family of Kaine Williams says he was trying to protect the woman allegedly being abused by her ex-partner.

Today police documents indicate what may have led up to the deadly shooting and high speed chase to catch the shooter.

Friday night just before 11:30, police say 34-year-old Kaine Williams and a woman were outside his McKeesport home when a man began chasing him and then opened fire.

Williams was shot three times and pronounced dead in front of his Sumac Street residence.

Four 12-gauge shotgun shells were found near his body.

Williams was a father of three boys, ages 9, 13 and 15. His family says they were reportedly inside the home at the time.

Marcus Acie-Griffin, 36, of McKeesport is charged in Williams’ death. He now faces Criminal Homicide, three Counts of Aggravated Assault, three Counts of Reckless Endangerment, Fleeing and Eluding and Reckless Driving charges.

A criminal complaint obtained today indicates prior trouble between the two men and the woman a month earlier.

Court documents state on May 24th, Acie-Griffin reportedly assaulted and strangled his ex-girlfriend inside her home.

The next day police say, Acie-Griffin returned, broke in and attacked Williams who was staying at the woman’s home.

The night of the shooting police say Acie-Griffin fled the scene and led officers on a high speed chase across two counties that went on for hours as caught by this cell phone footage.

Acie-Griffin hit three police cars in that chase before eventually crashing his car on this hillside on Madison Avenue in West Mifflin after police used spike strips to stop him.

Williams’ family issued a statement today saying “We the family appreciate the out pour of love and support at this time.”

“Kaine always kept a smile on his face and that’s how he will be remembered. A big happy silly always helped everyone gentle soul.”

Acie-Griffin is in the Allegheny County Jail, his bond was denied.