PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is looking for ways to reduced overcrowding on its buses.
However, they say the solution is not buying additional buses.
According to Port Authority officials, the additional buses would be too expensive and they don’t have enough garage space.
Instead, they will review schedules, and may have to leave a stop before everyone boards if the bus is already full.
61C already does that, It geet so full of non-paying students in Squirrel Hill and Greenfield that it has to pass paying passengers until it gets past CMU and Pitt.