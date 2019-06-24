PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It turns out, the top two Penguins draft picks have an even more of a reason to be happy about being drafted by Pittsburgh.

The Pens drafted forward Samuel Poulin in round one on Friday and traded up early Saturday to take forward Nathan Legare. The team was pretty excited about the selections, but Pittsburgh soon found out the pair had been friends since seven years old.

“Friendship alert: Nathan Legare has known the Penguins 2019 first round selection, Samuel Poulin, since childhood!”

Poulin is a native of Laval, Quebec while Legare calls Montreal his hometown. The cities are right across the Prairies River from each other in Canada.

“Buddies since age 7.”

The longtime friends are getting great praise from the team scouts, who weighed in on Saturday towards the end of the draft.

“Penguins Amateur Scout Luc Gauthier on @poulin_sam and @Nathan_Legare: “They’ve got a lot of character. They’re competitors… Our philosophy with the Penguins is to draft guys with character, with skill, and with speed. They’ve got those qualities.”

All of the draft picks will be headed to Pittsburgh this week to participate in the Prospect Development Camp.

“I guess it was ment to be !!! Proud to be a @penguins @poulin_sam”