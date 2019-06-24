



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 10 p.m.

Parts of Ohio and West Virginia are also under the watch.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of West Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/RhBEJ7Exqa — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 24, 2019

From KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin:

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be scattered around, this evening. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats, however, in situations like this, you cannot rule out an isolated tornado. Right now, a severe thunderstorm WATCH is in effect for much of the KDKA viewing area. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that can lead to strong to severe storms. When a storm is happening, or imminent, a Warning will be issued.

WEATHER LINKS:

Once storms clear the highlands, the storms will fall apart as they move through the center of the state.

The secondary round of rain and storms will bring the chance for severe weather. Strong winds will be the main concern there. At this point, it looks like severe weather chances will peak between 6 p.m. through 10 p.m.

Highs today should hit the mid-80s with mostly cloudy skies and strong winds coming in out of the southwest at 7-15. The strongest winds will accompany the severe weather chances this evening. We may not get back to 80 degrees for a high on Tuesday, but the rest of the week will see highs in the mid- to low-80s.

