PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mary Vogliano, WW ambassador, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some healthy summer options.
All-American Turkey Burger with Squash Fries
Serves: 1 | SmartPoints: 5
Ingredients:
• 4 spray(s) cooking spray
• 4 oz uncooked 99% fat-free ground turkey breast
• 2 ½ Tbsp, chopped, divided uncooked scallion(s)
• 2 tsp, divided barbecue sauce
• 1 pinch table salt
• 1 pinch black pepper
• 8 oz, cut into 1/2-inch-thick sticks uncooked butternut squash
• ½ Tbsp mayonnaise
• 1 item(s), toasted light hamburger roll(s) or bun(s)
• 1 leaf/leaves, large lettuce
• 2 slice(s) fresh tomato(es)
• 4 slice(s) Kosher dill pickle sandwich slice(s)
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Coat a small baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. In a medium bowl, combine turkey, 2 Tbsp scallion, 1 tsp barbecue sauce and pinch salt; form into 1/2-inch-thick patty and place on one side of prepared pan. Put squash on other side of pan and coat squash and burger with cooking spray; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast turning once, until fries are golden and burger is cooked through, about 15 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, combine remaining 1/2 Tbsp scallion, remaining 1 tsp barbecue sauce and mayonnaise in a small cup.
4. To serve, layer lettuce, tomato, burger, mayonnaise mixture and pickles on roll; serve with squash fries.
5. Makes 1 serving.
Grilled Peaches
Serves: 6 | SmartPoints: 2
Ingredients:
• 1 spray(s) cooking spray
• ¼ cup(s), at room temperature low fat cream cheese
• 2 Tbsp reduced-fat sour cream
• 1 Tbsp honey
• 3 large, pitted and halved peach(es)
Instructions:
1. Preheat grill. Off heat, coat grill rack with cooking spray.
2. Mash cream cheese and sour cream in a bowl with a fork; stir in honey until smooth.
3. When grill is hot, grill peaches cut-side down until marked, about 1 minute.
4. Place peaches cut-side up on a platter; top each with 1 tablespoon sweetened cheese mixture. Yields 1 peach half per serving.
Notes:
• Use peaches that smell sweet but are still a little firm so they hold up over the heat. Garnish with ground cinnamon or grated nutmeg. You can also cook the peaches on a grill pan, coated with cooking spray.