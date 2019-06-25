  • KDKA TVOn Air

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police took to Facebook to remind drivers that road signs really do mean something — and they should be obeyed.

The Bridgeville Police Department posted a photo of signs on Liberty Street that say no trucks allowed except local deliveries.

Police said in the post that those signs haven’t stopped 18-wheelers from going up the street, resulting in wires pulled down and, as one photo shows, even damage to a home.

When police stop drivers on the street, they either blame their GPS or say their employer told them to keep going, according to the Facebook post.

Comments
  1. Jerry Kruth says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:11 PM

    No stinking signs needed? What about stinking badges?

