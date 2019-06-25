WASHINGTON (KDKA) — After a decade and a half on the ice at the professional level, Brooks Orpik is calling it quits.

The two-time Stanley Cup Champion played for the Penguins and the Capitals, winning a cup with each organization (2009 and 2018.) The former Team USA Olympian won a silver medal with the program, while skating 1,035 regular-season NHL games.

“I’ve been extremely lucky to have the best job in the world for many years, but my body is telling me it is time to move on to something new,” said Orpik. “I’m excited for more family time and to experience a lot of the things that being a professional athlete forces you to miss out on. Thank you to the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins for giving me the opportunity to play against the best athletes in the world. I’ll be forever grateful for the memories and relationships that hockey has given me.”

— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 25, 2019

Orpik was taken 18th overall in the 2000 NHL Draft by the Penguins out of Boston College. He spent the first 10 seasons in Pittsburgh, then signed a five-year deal with Washington in the 2014 free agency period.

The 38-year old defenseman finishes his career with 18 goals, 176 assists for 194 points behind 768 shots. He also finishes with a +/- of 79 and 972 penalty minutes.