SEVEN FIELDS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Butler County nursing home is facing a lawsuit, alleging an elderly dementia patient was photographed partially nude and the pictures were then shared by staff on social media.

The law firm Robert Peirce & Associates filed the suit Tuesday in the Court of Common Pleas of Butler County against Paramount Senior Living, located in Seven Fields.

The patient’s name is being kept confidential.

The lawsuit accused staff members at the nursing facility of taking photos and videos of the 83-year-old woman while she was in a shower chair.

The images were then posted to social media.

According to the lawsuit, nursing home staff members “added comments to the image further humiliating the victim.”

In a press release, attorney Robert Peirce said, “Every family’s worst nightmare became reality when these images were taken and distributed. Paramount failed to live up to its promises and failed my client in the highest degree. I have seen the impact that inadequate care has on elderly people first-hand in my representation of hundreds of victims of nursing home abuse and neglect.”

The lawsuit further alleges the victim’s family was not notified of the photos until three days after they were posted to social media, and that no record was made of the incident in the patient’s medical records.

