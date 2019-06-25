(HOODLINE)- Craving Thai food?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Dancing Crab Thai Noodle House
Topping the list is Dancing Crab Thai Noodle House. Located at 2126 E. Carson St. in Southside Flats, the Thai spot is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp.
2. Senyai Thai Kitchen
Next up is Shadyside’s Senyai Thai Kitchen, situated at 5865 Ellsworth Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot, which offers seafood and noodles, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Thai & Noodle Outlet
Squirrel Hill North’s Thai & Noodle Outlet, located at 5813 Forbes Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai spot, which offers noodles and more, four stars out of 76 reviews.
