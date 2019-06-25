



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh is reportedly looking at its policies concerning undercover police officers.

The review comes after a brawl between undercover detectives and members of the Pagan motorcycle club.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich tells KDKA that the officers remain on leave, but the city may discipline them.

Security footage captured the brawl last October at Kopy’s Bar on the South Side, including one undercover officer allegedly punching one citizen 19 times in the head.

The Pagans sued the city, alleging that the detectives were intoxicated at the time, which called into question the rules for undercover officers doing surveillance.

RELATED STORY: DA Not Pursuing State Criminal Charges Against Officers In Pagan Motorcycle Bar Brawl

The Tribune Review reports that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police had no written policy for drinking on the job by undercover detectives.

Hissrich told the Trib that there’s now new guidelines in place, and that the city is weighing disciplinary measures against the officers.

“Those officers are still suspended, they are being paid, and we’re wondering why. When you observe the video, eight months ago, I think I know an assault when I see an assault,” Elizabeth Pittinger, the head of the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board, said last week.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller has reached out to Pittsburgh Police and the Mayor’s Office for updates on the review, but there’s been no response so far.