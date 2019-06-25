Filed Under:Local Police Departments, Pennsylvania State Senate, Speeding Motorists

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A proposal to allow local police to use radar to catch speeding motorists is on its way to the state House after nearly unanimous approval in the Senate.

Senators voted 49 to 1 on Tuesday for a bill that local departments have long sought.

Current Pennsylvania law lets only state police use radar, while local police must use other methods to figure out how fast people are driving.

A similar measure passed the Senate during the last session but died in the House.

If the proposal is enacted, local governments would have to post signs warning motorists that they are using radar.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Jerry Kruth says:
    June 25, 2019 at 6:31 PM

    Big mistake. This will start speed traps and money-making schemes across the state

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s