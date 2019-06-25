PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With 100 days to go until the 2019 NHL Season, the Penguins have released it’s regular season schedule.
The team opens up the year with a season-long four-game homestand, with seven of the first nine games played at PPG Paints Arena.
“100 days until the home opener. Regular season schedule:”
As reported last week, the team opens up the season against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday October 3rd at 7:00 p.m.
Some other major home games on the slate include:
– October 29th vs. Philadelphia (1st game against Philadelphia this season)
– November 2nd vs. Edmonton (Connor McDavid’s only trip to Pittsburgh)
– November 19th vs. New York Islanders (2019 Round One Playoff Rematch)
– November 22nd vs. New Jersey (Number one overall pick Jack Hughes makes first trip to Pittsburgh)
– December 4th vs. St. Louis (Stanley Cup Champions return to Pittsburgh)
– March 7th vs. Washington (The Capitals makes the first of two trips to Pittsburgh)
– March 20th vs. New York Rangers (Number two overall pick Kaapo Kakko makes first appearance in Pittsburgh)
The entire 2019 Penguins schedule can be seen here.
The 2019 Preseason schedule was also released last week prior to the NHL Draft. Click here to see the Preseason slate.