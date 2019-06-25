PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– WalletHub compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun for the 4th of July festivities.
Considering components like affordability, attractions, safety, and weather, Pittsburgh received a total score of 59.7.
Pittsburgh topped the charts ranking number 1 for the best Fourth of July Weather Forecast and number 9 for recreational attractions for all ages.
For the overall Fourth of July Celebration, including the average price, fireworks duration, and popularity, the city came in low at 83.
New York, Los Angelos, and Washington, D.C. were some of the other cities with higher rankings.