



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There were some big rain totals from Monday’s storms.

The Pittsburgh airport saw 1.92 inches of rain. That puts the monthly total for rain at 5.92 inches. We are running nearly five inches ahead of the average rainfall pace for the year right now.

But we won’t have to worry about any rain today as fantastic weather is set to move in.

Dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the day, with a high in the low 80s.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is going to forecast a high of 81 for Pittsburgh. Winds will be out of the WNW at 7-15 mph.

Rain chances return on Wednesday with most of the day being dry. The rain chance comes in the way of a weak back door cold front that is forecast to fall apart as it slides to the south. A couple of thunderstorms will be possible to fire off of the line as it moves south. Large hail could be a problem.

At this point, it looks like Thursday should be dry with rain chances back on Friday that stick around through Saturday, wrapping up on Sunday.

Highs during this stretch should hit the mid- to upper-80s.

